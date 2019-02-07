Traffic calming measures to stop Bersted road being used as a shortcut

Residents in Bersted have successfully bid for traffic calming measures to discourage their road being used as a cut-through.

Speed cushions and a raised table junction are set to be added to Frith Road and Westloats Lane to Collyer Avenue, which fronts The Regis School, Southway Primary School and The Arena Sports Centre.

Concerns had been raised about traffic speeds in the 20mph zone, which will now gain speed cushions, a type of speed bump that is increasingly uncomfortable at higher speeds.

The raised table junction would be added at the crossroads with Gravits Lane.

In a report to the county council’s director of highways and transport, officers noted a ‘considerable portion’ of residents who responded to a survey last year were in favour of the proposals and recommended the scheme be formally approved.

