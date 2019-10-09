Lane closed on A27

A lane has been closed on the A27 due to a vehicle with a flat tyre.

Chichester Police said on Twitter: “Currently lane 1 partial closure, #A27 westbound just past #fishbourne roundabout #Chichester.”

Police

The lane closure is just while officers wait for the vehicle to be recovered, police added.

Traffic appears to be coping well in the area, according to the AA.

Read more: Fighter from Chichester gym makes pro MMA debut Read more: Tell us about your Christmas events in Chichester, Bognor, Midhurst and Petworth

Read more: Earnley Concourse fire: Arson investigation begins with search for teenagers