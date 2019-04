A car collided into a house in Bognor Regis on Saturday evening (April 20).

Emergency services were sent to the scene in Kew Gardens at around 8.45pm.

Car collides into Bognor Regis house, photo by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the driver, a male, had reversed into the building. No one was reported as injured.

Ambulances and fire crews attended the scene. The house was checked to see if it was structurally safe by the fire service, police said.

Photos and video by Eddie Mitchell.