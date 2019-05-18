Bognor Prom 10k: These are the roads set to close for the big race

This Monday (May 20) marks the 24th year of the Bognor Prom 10k and is set to bring hundreds of runners down to Aldwick, Bognor and Felpham.

Bognor Regis Town Council has released a list of all of the roads due to be closed for the race, from 8.30am to 1.30pm.

In a statement, the town council said the following roads would be closed on a 'rolling basis', reopening as runners pass along the route:

- Silverston Avenue (from its junction with Furse Feld to its junction with Marine Drive West)

- Kings Parade

- Nyewood Lane (from its junction with Kings Parade to its junction with Marine Drive West)

- Marine Drive West (From its junction with Silverston Way to its junction with The Esplanade)

- The Esplanade (westbound carriageway only)

- Gloucester Road (southbound carriageway only)

- Upper Bognor Road (westbound carriageway only, from its junction with the B2259 to its junction with Felpham Road)

- Felpham Road (From its junction with Upper Bognor Road to its junction with Admiralty Road)

- Admiralty Road

- Blakes Road (from its junction with Admiralty Road to its junction with Vicarage Lane)

- Vicarage Lane (from its junction with Blakes Road to its junction with Limmer Lane)

- Limmer Lane (westbound carriageway only, from its junction with Vicarage Lane to its junction with Jacken Close)