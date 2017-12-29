Traders to watch Amanda Worne’s DIY: SOS together

Amanda Worne’s long awaited appearance on DIY:SOS will be on BBC One on Thursday, January 4 at 8pm.

Many of the trades people who helped on the Yapton Big Build are watching it at The Prince of Wales in Aldingbourne and others who helped are welcome.

Disabled Amanda, her husband Vic and four children have decided to watch at home, with Amanda saying: “I think it might be quite sensitive in places for us all so we would like to be together as a family.”

They are planning to go to the pub after for a drink.

It can also be viewed on BBC iPlayer after it airs.

