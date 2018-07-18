Tom Jones cancels concert at Stansted Park

Organisers have just issued a statement to say the Tom Jones concert at Stansted Park has been cancelled tonight.

In a statement from promoters Cuffe & Taylor it said: “It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones’ performance at Stansted Park this evening.

“Unfortunately, Sir Tom Jones is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

“All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well.”

Stansted Park lies within the parish of Stoughton, near the village of Rowlands Castle over the border in Hampshire.

