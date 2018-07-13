Swinging Sixties garden party fun at Abbots Lawn Nursing Home

The sun shone for residents, staff and guests at Abbots Lawn Nursing Home as they held a Swinging Sixties garden party on Saturday.

The care home, which is located on Sylvan Way, saw staff don sixties costumes and welcomed the Mayor of Bognor as the guest of honour.

Another special guest was Evie, the Pets as Therapy dog who won an award at Crufts.

There was also a singer and dancers and a meet and greet life size teddy.

Headscarves, bold print and bright colours were seen as all attendees dressed up for the occasion.

Wendy Martin, activities co ordinator at Abbots Lawn, said: “The event was a huge success.

The weather was glorious and the party was opened by the Mayor of Bognor, Cllr Stephen Reynolds, also Evie the Pets as Therapy dog who was runner up at Crufts with her owner Alexandra Hughs, a major in the Salvation Army.

“Evie came second out of 6,000 dogs.

“We also had a local singer, Dave Harris, who entertained us for nearly two hours.

“There was well over 100 residents and family and friends from three care homes in the Aston care group.

“Sue Newman, the owner, was delighted so many attended and had so much fun.

“ABBQ was provided for all and £132 was made from the raffle.

“All money made will be spent on activities for residents in the future.

“It was an amazing party.”

For more information about Abbots Lawn Nursing Home, visit the website at www.ashtoncare.co.uk/bognor-regis/abbots-lawn-nursing-home.