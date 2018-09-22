Sovereign’s Award for St John Ambulance volunteer Peter

A young St John Ambulance volunteer from Bognor Regis has been given the Sovereign’s Award for his charitable work in the community.

Peter Reavey, who is 17 years old, is one of only 10 young people globally to be given the award this year.

The Sovereign’s Award is the premier achievement for young people within the Order of St John worldwide.

The award, which includes a certificate personally signed by the Sovereign Head of the Order, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, is given to young St John Ambulance volunteers in recognition of outstanding work in the areas of personal development, benefit to St John, and benefit to their community.

Peter, who is studying technical theatre and stage management at Chichester College, joined St John Ambulance as a Badger in 2008.

In 2011 Peter moved to the Cadet Unit and completed his Grand Prior Award (the highest accolade Cadets can achieve) in 2015. In 2017 he was promoted to the rank of Leading Cadet within his unit.

As a Cadet First Aider, he has achieved more than 800 hours of volunteering on duty across a variety of events from local fetes and 10k runs, to national and international events such as the Wimbledon Championships, London Marathon and IAAF Athletics

When a student at Felpham Community College, Peter approached the headteacher about how the school could gain the St John Ambulance ‘Schools Mark’. This is given to schools that show a significant commitment to the safety and health of their pupils, staff and community. Peter led assemblies for students in Years Seven to 10, teaching them life savings skills, such as how to treat choking and CPR. A total of 980 students and 35 teachers learned basic first aid - around 80 per cent of the school. The school achieved the Schools Mark and has continued to show proficiency and dedication in the time since.

As well as promoting the importance of first aid at school, Peter has helped develop other Cadets’ and Badgers’ skills – spending time to teach them first aid, or subjects for the Grand Prior Award.

Peter and the other Bognor Regis Cadets will share their expertise this month when they welcome Education Minister and local MP Nick Gibb to their unit.

Peter said: “First aid is a skill we all need, whether school children or government ministers. St John Ambulance has taught me teamwork and leadership and it is so important for me to give something back.”

The Sovereign’s Award will be presented to Peter later this year.

St John Ambulance Cadets (aged between 10 and 17 years) and Badgers (aged between seven and 10) meet in Bognor Regis on Thursday evenings.