Snow preparations underway for West Sussex

Town and parish councils across West Sussex are being advised to prepare for snow next week.

The Met Office forecast for next week warns of a high probability of snow across much of the country, including West Sussex, starting Monday (February 26) evening and overnight.

West Sussex County Council says that it is too early to accurately predict where the snow will be heaviest and how much accumulation there will be, but plans are in place to keep main roads open.

A West Sussex Highways spokesman said: “Precautionary salting operations will continue throughout the period and snow ploughs will be fitted when required to ensure main roads are kept open.

“We are therefore advising Town and Parish Councils to be prepared to enact their Winter Management Plans if and when we issue an instruction to do so. “We will continue to monitor the Met Office advice over the weekend and will issue a further update on Monday.

“If the situation changes significantly over the weekend, we advise Town and Parish Councils to monitor the @WSHighways Twitter account for updates.”

The county council’s winter campaign website page has several sections giving advice on ‘staying warm’.

The council says that if you know or look after someone who may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period, please help ensure they stay warm and well and check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell.

General advice includes:

• Stay tuned in to weather forecasts.

• Check and maintain daytime room temperatures of 21°C.

• Check bedroom night-time temperatures and maintain it at 18°C or warmer.

• Keep warm and active and, if you have to go out, dress warmly and wear non-slip shoes.

• If you are concerned about your own health or welfare, or that of others, please alert the emergency services – please see:

Concern about an adult

