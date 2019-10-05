‘Smoke billowing’ as eight fire engines tackle large fire near Chichester

Eight fire engines have been sent to a large fire outside Chichester this afternoon (Saturday).

Firefighters are currently battling the flames at the derelict building at Earnley Concourse.

Crews were first called out at about 1pm, and eight pumps remain on scene as well as an aerial ladder platform.

No one has been reported as harmed, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Nearby resident Brad Head said on the Chichester Observer Facebook page: “Loads of crews here, smoke still billowing.”