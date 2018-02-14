Sidlesham ‘stink’ cause is identified

People have been warned not to walk through water from an overflowing ditch in Sidlesham which may be contaminated with sewage.

Many have been complaining about an ‘awful stink’ near the Anchor pub in Selsey Road, where potentially contaminated water is across a footpath and into the road.

A statement posted on Chichester District Council’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon said it had been alerted about the overflowing roadside ditch.

“We are aware of the problem and have co-ordinated a multi-agency site meeting on 26 February.

“At present there is no obvious source of the water entering the ditch and the aim of this meeting will be to clear the ditch using a tanker and then locate the source of the water.

“Once the source has been established then corrective action can be taken by the appropriate authority.

“We would advise people not to walk through the water as it may be contaminated with sewage.”

It drew criticism from people asking why they would be left with the ‘stink’ and risk of potential sewage for another two weeks.

Some said the problem has been there since before Christmas.

Have you noticed the smell? Do you live in the area and having been putting up with it for some time?

Contact the newsdesk on 01243 534166, email news@chiobserver.co.uk or comment on our Facebook page.