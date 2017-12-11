Shopping programme looking for Sussex families

Are you worried about the amount of money you spend on shopping and need advice to cut your costs but not your lifestyle?

The BBC TV series Shop Well for Less? is planning its third series and families across Sussex are invited to take part.

The One Show presenter Alex Jones and BBC Breakfast’s Business correspondent Steph McGovern will be returning to help families change the way they shop.

From make-up to cleaning products, gadgets to shampoos, clothes to lawn mowers, Alex and Steph will be using their shopping and business expertise to try and change the spending habits of families, help them save money and shop savvy.

Jo Scarratt Jones, Executive Producer, RDF West said: “I’m really excited that Alex and Steph will be hitting the road again to help families manage their money more wisely. Taking a really close look at how we splash our cash is very revealing, and there are always shocks and surprises. It’s great that we can all learn with the families, recognize our own spending habits and pick up lots of tips and tricks along the way.”

Catherine Catton, Commissioning Editor, said: “I’m delighted to be working with the team at RDF on a new series of Shop Well for Less. It’s a brilliantly entertaining format, but also hugely relatable with lots of tips and ideas on how we can all be a bit more savvy with our cash.”

To get in touch with a view to taking part, phone 01 17 970 7670 or email shopwell@rdftelevision.com.