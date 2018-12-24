Santa saves Christmas after drone chaos cancels holiday for Bognor family

A family who missed out on a trip to Lapland because of disruption at Gatwick had the magic of Christmas restored with a special visit from Santa Claus.

Mum Helen McGahey put out a plea on social media after the flights for the trip of a lifetime were cancelled due to issues with drones at the airport.

Megan, eight, and Michaela, four, had a special visit from Santa Claus.

Her daughters Megan, eight, and Michaela, four, had been looking forward to their first ever flight and were very sad – until an offer came in to ask Father Christmas to visit their home in North Bersted.

Helen said the girls had even received special letters from Santa, five sleeps before, telling them he’d love them to visit and the whole thing was planned as a magical adventure.

Having to explain at the airport that the flights had been cancelled was ‘the most heartbreaking thing’, she said.

She said: “Seeing their tears and disappointment really upset me.

“I had invested my heart in to this trip for them. We came home and tried to salvage the day but it left a big hole.

“We tried to explain to them how lucky we were that we were safe and that the people who stopped us going would definitely be on the naughty list but still it was hard for them.

“I put a request on social media for ideas for a special gift and someone suggested ‘The magic of father Christmas’ who arrange visits.

“I contacted the chief elf and we were squeezed in at a discounted price to make up for the disappointment.

“So on Saturday night, Father Christmas came to visit bringing wonderful stockings, presents, reindeer food on a special plate and a magic key.

“It totally restored the magic and I can honestly say I needed it as much as the girls.

“It was the perfect way to bridge the gap between this Christmas and next when we have been able to rebook our dream trip – keeping everything crossed . “We can’t thank chief elf Luap Piksni enough for arranging this at such short notice.”

