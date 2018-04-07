Rocks hit the bottom after defeat at Gloucester

It's been on the cards for a while but the Rocks have sunk to the bottom of National League South.

Their 3-2 defeat at Gloucester saw Whitehawk, who have been bottom since the start of the season, overhaul Bognor in the relegation zone.

The Rocks will be relegated on Tuesday unless they beat St Albans - and could go down that night even if they win.

They were 3-0 down at Gloucester in the latter stages of the game but Ibra Sekajja and Keaton Wood scored their first away goals since January 27 to give them hope an unlikely point, but it was not to be.

Whitehawk won 3-0 at St Albans to overhaul the Rocks at the bottom.