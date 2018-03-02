Refugee side’s first game is off

Nations United’s debut football match has been postponed due to the snow.

The all-refugee team were due to play their first game on Sunday after just forming, but it has now been rescheduled.

Announcing the news, Roger Pask, chairman of Sanctuary in Chichester, which supports refugees settling here, said: “The managers have decided to postpone the game until Sunday, March 25, in the face of the extremely cold.”

Read about the side here: https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/first-all-refugee-football-team-launches-in-chichester-1-8380075