Raising vital funds for St Wilfrid’s through performances

Chichester Morris dancers are on a mission to raise vital funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice through the art of dance.

The Martlet Sword and Morris Men dance in many villages around the Chichester area and the members’ chosen charity this year is the hospice. Secretary David Asher and Member of the club Peter Davey presented Alex Burch, community fundraising manager at the hospice, with a cheque for £500.

Peter Davey, said: “We look forward to showing the Morris every Wednesday outside local pubs in the towns and villages of West Sussex this summer and being able to help St Wilfrid’s Hospice even more.”

For more, visit www.martletmorrismen.org.uk.