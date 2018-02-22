Public thanked as ‘despicable’ Bognor thief is jailed

Sussex Police has thanked members of the public after a man who stole money from a mosque in Bognor Regis was sent to prison.

Adam Rumball, 44, was caught on CCTV taking the donations box in the lobby area at the West Sussex Muslim Society and emptying it of its contents.

Adam Rumball. Picture: Sussex Police

The image from the incident, on Spencer Street at 7.30pm on Wednesday, July 26, of Rumball with the box in the washing area in the premises was shared by officers appealing for information.

He was also seen CCTV stuffing the cash into his pockets before hiding the box.

Following the CCTV being issued in July, several people saw the appeal and named a local man Adam Rumball as being the man in the photos.

A spokesman confirmed he was questioned for the offence in August and after an investigation by officers, was charged in December 2017. On Friday, February 16, Rumball appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to burglary and was sent to prison for 16 weeks, they added.

Detective constable Jon Tizzard: “I would like to thank all of those who got in touch with us and gave us Rumball’s name.

“Stealing is bad enough, but when it is from generous donations made to support the work of organisations like this, it is despicable. I am grateful to those who helped us hold Rumball to account for his actions.”