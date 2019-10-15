Power cut affects Bognor Regis

Engineers have restored supplies following a power cut which affected Bognor Regis and surrounding areas earlier this evening.

The power cut was first reported at 4.57pm, according to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks' website.

A spokesman for the network said engineers were responding to the incident 'as quickly as possible'.

"We aim to have all remaining supplies restored by 8pm," the spokesman said.

"Apologies for any inconvenience this is causing to you this evening. Thank you for your continued patience."

Butlins was reportedly affected by the power cut.

Ashley Williams tweeted: "I’m at Butlin’s on holiday. Was eating my dinner now ruined."

Power was restored in all areas by 6.40pm, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

The network tweeted: "All supplies have now been restored to our main network. Apologies for the power loss and thank you again for your patience this evening."

