Woodgate 71-home development approved

Development site off Lidsey Road (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

A total of four one-bed, 34 two-bed and 33 three-bed homes are due to be built on the site at Wings Nursery, Lidsey Road and the first could be ready by the end of 2022.

Under a ‘Section 106’ agreement – which see developers contribute towards facilities in the vicinity of new developments – 22 affordable homes are expected to be delivered.

Wings House is due to be demolished to make way for the development which will also see a playground, new pedestrian crossings, bus stop improvements and cycle parking.

The plans would see 157 parking spaces at the site.

Southern Home Ownership Ltd previously sought to build 81 homes on the site but withdrew this application following concerns expressed by Arun District Council officers with the amount of development.

Councillors have now given permission to the head of planning to approve 71 homes so long as the developer signs a section 106 agreement within four months.

Natural England expressed concerns that the site lies within the Singleton and Cocking Tunnels Special Area of Conservation and could cause damage to the area.

Natural England requested that mitigation measures be put in place to ensure bats are not impacted by construction or lighting and that habitat is protected.

Around 22 trees are set to be felled but 56 new trees will be planted on the site.

Steven Underwood, a development manager at Southern Housing Group, spoke in favour of the application during a meeting of Arun’s planning committee on Wednesday (September 8).

He said: “Southern Housing Group is one of the largest housing associations in the South of England, providing more than 30,000 homes for over 77,000 people.

“We have a proven track record of delivering high quality, affordable and private homes within Arun and are currently managing 350 homes across 27 developments.

“Our application would deliver 71 new, well-designed, sustainable homes with a significant amount of open space and play space providing a communal area where residents can come together.

“We are prepared to start construction as soon as any required planning conditions have been discharged, meaning that the first homes could be completed by the end of next year.”

Three people objected to the plans citing traffic worries, the loss of Wings House and a desire for more cycling provisions.