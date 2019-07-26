These Arun district planning applications have been submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between July 19 and 26.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Arun District Council website.

Planning applications

Aldwick

AW/212/19/HH: 5 Bay Walk. Replacement of extension and conservatory with single storey rear extension plus a loft conversion. New windows, doors, cladding and roofing to house. Boat house to be painted. This application may affect the character and appearance of Aldwick Bay Conservation Area.

AW/217/19/T: At gated entrance to Colts Bay. Crown reduction up to 2m to 1 No. Maple tree.

Bersted

BE/79/19/PL: Land Adjacent to Walnut Tree Cottage, Shripney Lane, Shripney. Single-storey bungalow on land adjacent to Walnut Tree Cottage & reinstatement of double garage to Walnut Tree Cottage from annexe/holiday let - This application may affect the character and appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area.

BE/83/19/HH: 13 Central Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/48/19/HH: 49 Warren Way. Two storey side extension.

BN/50/19/T: 7 Paddocks. Crown lift to 3m on all aspects and 5.5m above carriageway only and crown reduction by 3m to 1 No. Silver Birch tree.

Bognor Regis

BR/63/19/PL: 15-17 Kew Gardens. Readvertisement due to Amended plans and changed description. Demolition of existing building and erection of 6No. dwelings,2x 3 bedroom and 4x 2 bedroom with associated access and car parking.

BR/129/19/PL: 75 Highfield Road. Readvertisement due to Changed description. Demolition of existing building and erection of 4No dwellings (4x 2 bedroom) with associated access and 1 off-street car parking space.

BR/192/19/CLE: Holly Tree House, 114 Victoria Drive. Application for a Lawful Development Certificate for an Existing Use - use of property as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

BR/210/19/HH: 21 Frith Road. Front porch extension and single storey rear extension.

BR/212/19/A: 33 Chichester Road. 1x main building fascia sign, 1x 5.2m totem sign, 1x glass entrance feature sign, 1x customer parking directional sign, 6x post mounded customer parking signs, 1x post mounted disabled parking sign, 1x opening hours window vinyl sign, 50x Honda logo window manifestation vinyl.

Ford

F/15/19/CLE: Unit X Rudford Industrial Estate, Ford Road. Application for Certificate of Lawfulness for Existing Use - Storage & distribution with ancillary offices & parking.

Ferring

FG/82/19/A: Yeomans Honda Worthing. Littlehampton Road. Advertisement Consent for 2no. Internally illuminated Fascia Signs, 7no. Ali Panels, 8no. Wall Mounted Signs, 3no. Banner Frames, 4no. Pole Mounted Signs and 1no. Internally Luminated Totem Sign.

Littlehampton

LU/222/19/L: 12 River Road. Remedial works to install a new supporting beam at 1st floor level supported on a new vertical post from basement.

LU/229/19/T: Pharos Quay, River Road. Various works to 7 No. Sycamore trees and 5 No. Himalayan Birch trees.

Pagham

P/59/19/HH: 10 East Front Road. Single storey front extension following demolition of covered deck area. Addition of 4 velux windows and conversion of existing rear roof from hip to gable end.

P/68/19/T: Verge at Junction of The Causeway and Kings Drive. Fell 2 No. Whitebeam trees.

Rustington

R/164/19/L: Surgery, 85 The Street. Listed building consent for remedial, health & safety works, fire alarm and emergency lighting installation, replacement windows and bin store re-arrangement.

R/170/19/DOC: Palm Cottage, 62 Ash Lane. Approval of details reserved by condition imposed under ref R/235/18/L relating to Condition No 3 - window finish, glazing & frames.

R/172/19/T: The Spires, Springfield Close. Various works to various trees.

Walberton

WA/66/19/PL: Walberton Place Care Home, Yapton Lane. Application for variation of condition following planning permission WA/28/14/PL relating to condition no.2 - Revised siting of building footprint.

Yapton

Y/59/19/L: Willow Cottage, Church Road. Application for Listed Building Consent for removal of garage door & replace with window. Removal of interior walls.

Y/58/19/L: Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane, Bilsham. Application for Listed Building Consent for conversion of existing single residential dwelling into 3 No. residential units with associated internal & external alterations & refurbishment & detached garage/outbuilding.

Y/61/19/PL: Yapton Metal Company, Burndell Road. Application for variation of condition imposed on planning permission Y/53/16/PL relating to condition no.4 - amendment to site layout. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building.

Y/57/19/PL: Old Bilsham Farm, Bilsham Lane, Bilsham. Conversion of existing single residential dwelling into 3 No. residential units with associated internal & external alterations & refurbishment & detached garage/outbuilding.