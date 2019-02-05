These are the places in West Sussex where £6million will be spent on highways improvements

A host of highways maintenance schemes have started across West Sussex.

The extensive programme of work, funded by the Department for Transport’s £6million capital injection announced last year, includes:

• Surface treatments to improve roads and footways

• Improvements to highway bridges

• Vehicle safety barrier upgrades

• Some drainage improvements

Roger Elkins, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “The DfT’s October 2018 announcement of £6million in grant funding for West Sussex Highways was great news.

“Since then, senior Highways officers have applied their extensive knowledge and professional expertise in compiling a programme of works which will make best use of the extra funding.

“It is important to realise that this is not the same as the Pothole Action Fund and is to be used for a range of local highway maintenance. Some of the money will be used to treat and repair surfaces to tackle and prevent potholes. Other areas include safety barriers, highway bridge maintenance and some drainage improvements.

“Spending the grant before the end of the financial year presents challenges, particularly if there are extended periods of severe weather, but we have plans in place to make best use of that allocation.”

This is a list of the full improvements in alphabetical order.

Aldwick:

Aldwick Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Rose Green Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Angmering:

Station Road Angmering Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Appledram Lane South Appledram Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Ashurst:

Steyning Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Bersted:

Plover Street Carriageway - Resurfacing

Birdham:

Crooked Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Crooked Lane Capital - Drainage Improvement

Bognor Regis:

Bedford Street Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Den Avenue Carriageway - Resurfacing

Glencathara Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Hook Lane Carriageway - Resurfacing

Richmond Avenue West Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Victoria Drive Carriageway - Structural Repairs

William Street Carriageway - Resurfacing

Bolney:

Cowfold Road Bolney Capital - Signage Projects

Broadbridge Heath:

A264 southbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Horsham Bypass northbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

A264 Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Broadfield:

A264 Crash Barrier Upgrades

Copthorne Way Crash Barrier Upgrades

Crawley Bypass eastbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Crawley Bypass eastbound Capital - Signage Projects

Crawley Bypass westbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Burgess Hill:

Birchwood Grove Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Burdocks Drive Carriageway - Resurfacing

Churchill Way Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Cissbury Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Gatehouse Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Gordon Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Kings Way Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Royal George Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Station Road Footways - Microasphalt

Victoria Gardens Carriageway - Resurfacing

Victoria Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Victoria Way Carriageway - Resurfacing

Wingle Tye Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Bury:

Bury Common Carriageway - Resurfacing

Bury Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Chichester:

The Drive Carriageway - Resurfacing

Whyke Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Climping:

Church Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Coldwaltham:

London Road Carriageway Surface Dressing

Crawley:

Brighton Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Bycroft Way Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Crawley Avenue Crash Barrier Upgrades

Ifield Avenue Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Ifield Drive Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Crawley Ave Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Greenacres (Furnace Green) Footways - Reconstruction

Fairway - (Ifield) Footways - Reconstruction

Brighton Road Cycle Track - Bridge House (Langley Green) Footways - Small Scale Patching

Halland Close (Three Bridges) Footways - Reconstruction

Scott Road (Tilgate) Footways - Reconstruction

Meadowlands (West Green) Footways - Reconstruction

Longwood View (Furnace Green) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Rosamund Road (Furnace Green) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Barnfield Road (Northgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Redwood Close (Northgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Ash Road (Three Bridges) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Gales Drive (Three Bridge) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Priors Walk (Three Bridges) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Hudson Road (Tilgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Livingston Road (Tilgate) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Cuckfield:

Cuckfield Bypass Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Leyton Lea Carriageway - Resurfacing

Mytten Close Carriageway - Resurfacing

Donnington:

Grosvenor Road to Poynz Close Footpath - Footways Small Scale Patching

Duncton:

A285 Dog Kennel Bends Carriageway Surface Dressing

Eartham:

A285 bend north of Sea Beach Lodge Carriageway Surface Dressing

East Grinstead:

Alders Avenue Footways - Small Scale Patching

Chapmans Lane Carriageway - Resurfacing

Elizabeth Crescent Footways - Small Scale Patching

Turners Hill Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

London Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Moat Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Eastergate:

Barnham Road Capital - Drainage Improvement

Felpham:

Flansham Lane Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

The Grove Carriageway - Resurfacing

Findon:

Parham Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Findon Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Fishbourne:

Fishbourne Road East Footways - Microasphalt

Gatwick:

London Road Crash Barrier Upgrades

Goring:

Aldsworth Parade Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Halfway Bridge:

A272 Crash Barrier Upgrades

Handcross:

Brighton Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Hassocks:

Woodlands Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Haywards Heath:

Barnmead to Balcombe Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Bentswood Crescent Footways - Small Scale Patching

Bentswood Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Birch Close Carriageway - Resurfacing

Harlands Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Milton Road Circulator Footways - Small Scale Patching

Priory Way Footways - Small Scale Patching

Rowan Close Footways - Small Scale Patching

South Road to Gower Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Vale Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Henfield:

London Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Henley:

Midhurst Road Crash Barrier Upgrades

Horsham:

Horsham Bypass southbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

North Parade Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Horsted Keynes:

Station Approach Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Hunston:

Selsey Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Hurstpierpoint:

Cuckfield Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Trinity Road to B2116 Footways - Microasphalt

Lancing:

Elms Drive Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Grinstead Lane Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Lynchmere Avenue Carriageway - Structural Repairs

North Farm Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Lindfield:

Linden Grove Carriageway - Resurfacing

Lewes Road Capital - Signage Projects

Linden Grove Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Savill Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Littlehampton:

A259 Crash Barrier Upgrades

Fairway Carriageway - Resurfacing

Fishers Close Carriageway - Resurfacing

Norfolk Place Carriageway - Resurfacing

Pier Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Southfields Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Windmill Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Mannings Heath:

Pound Lane Jnc with A281 Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Newtimber:

Brighton Road Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Oving:

Colworth Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Pagham:

Beach Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Canterbury Close Carriageway - Resurfacing

Mill Park Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Pagham Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Plummers Plain:

Church Lane Outside Bramlea Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Pulborough:

Link Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Rudgwick:

Princess Anne Road Carriageway - Resurfacing

Tates Way Carriageway - Resurfacing

Rusper:

Lambs Green & Baldhorn Capital - Drainage Improvement

Prestwood Road & Rusper Road Capital - Drainage Improvement

Rustington:

New Road Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Shoreham:

Adur Ferry Footbridge Glass Bridges

Gordon Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Slaugham/Handcross:

High Street Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Slaugham/Pease Pottage:

Old Brighton Road South Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Slinfold:

Roman Gate Roundabout Carriageway Surface Dressing

Slinfold/Clemfold:

Clemsfold Roundabout Carriageway Surface Dressing

Guildford Road & associated rounabouts Carriageway Surface Dressing

A2037 Henfield Road Small Dole Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Sompting:

Boundstone Lane Footways - Microasphalt

South Harting:

New Lane South Carriageway - Resurfacing

South Acre South Carriageway - Resurfacing

Southwater:

Pollards Way Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Thakeham:

Crescent Rise Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Three Bridges:

Haslett Ave Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Tillington:

A272 Selham Road Capital - Drainage Improvement

Turners Hill:

Paddock Hurst Road Carriageway Surface Dressing

Paddock Hurst Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Warnham:

Horsham Road Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

Warnham/Broadbridge Heath:

Guildford Road Carriageway Surface Dressing

Washington:

Horsham Road southbound Capital - Crash Barrier Upgrades

West Grinstead:

Steyning Road Carriageway Surface Dressing

West Hoathly:

Vowels Lane Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Worth:

Turners Hill Road Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Worthing:

Brighton Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Downview Road Footways - Small Scale Patching

Goring Street Crash Barrier Upgrades

Hurston Close Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Lincett Avenue Carriageway - Structural Repairs

Teville Road Capital - Traffic Signal Upgrades

Winchelsea Gardens Footways - Small Scale Patching

Marston Road (Broadwater) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Cote Street Worthing, High Salvington Carriageway - Resurfacing

Cumbrian Close (High Salvington) Carriageway - Resurfacing

West Hill (High Salvington) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Wentworth Close (Salvington) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Bellview Road (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing

Cranmer Road (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing

St Dunstans Road (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing

The Oval (West Tarring) Carriageway - Resurfacing.