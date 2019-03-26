Temporary toilets could be installed on Bognor seafront for Easter

A plea for temporary toilets to be installed on Bognor Regis seafront as soon as possible has been made by town councillors.

New public toilets were opened on the promenade in mid October but Arun District Council shut them earlier this year after defects were discovered with the structure.

The council is in dispute with the contractor and an independent report into the state of the toilets has been commissioned and is due to be finished by the end of April.

Earlier this month Stephen Haymes, cabinet member for technical services, said they were exploring the provision of temporary toilets on the promenade to minimise the inconvenience to the public and visitors.

This week Arun confirmed it is working towards having temporary toilets installed for the Easter holiday period.

At a Bognor Regis Town Council meeting on Monday night (March 25) it was felt Arun needed to act as quickly as possible to have temporary facilities in place.

Jeanette Warr (LDem, Hotham) said: “They have got to supply toilets. We need them now.”

She pointed out that Arun was partly responsible for the current problems as it had picked the design and knew the toilets would be exposed to the elements facing the sea.

She added: “They are blaming other people, but they have to take some of the blame and responsibility on themselves.”

Jim Brooks (Ind, Marine) described how he had met the chief executive and officers to discuss the issue.

Steve Goodheart (Ind, Hotham), chairman of the community, engagement and environment committee, asked if the town councillors who also sat on Arun could continue to lobby the cabinet member over the installation of temporary toilets.

He added: “This is an issue that needs to be resolved as soon as.”

A spokesman for Arun said: “Arun District Council is working towards having temporary WC’s installed for the Easter holiday period. The council continues to negotiate a solution in respect of the defective, closed WC’s and hope to be able to report on this soon.”