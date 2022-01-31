Plans for new PV panels in Chichester submitted

Plans for new PV panels in Chichester have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220131-144615001

Two sets of 15 PV panels will be places on the land to the rear of 40A Brandy Hole Lane in Chichester.

The 152 square foot site is currently being used as a paddock area.

The Solar panels will installed in the land within an aluminium frame on a concrete base.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03666/FUL