Plans for crematoria at Climping and Yapton back on the agenda

Plans for crematoria in Climping and Yapton will finally be considered by Arun District Council’s development control committee, after being removed from the agenda in June.

The applications, for land south of the A259 Grevatts Lane, Climping, and north of Grevatts Lane, Yapton, will be debated on Wednesday August 7.

They were withdrawn previously because the council needed further information about the plans.

The Climping plan, submitted by Southern Co-operative, will include a chapel, a Changing Places toilet facility, parking for 95 cars and 24 bicycles, as well as an overflow car park with room for 55 cars.

The Yapton application, submitted by Landlink Estates, will also include a chapel and Changing Places facility, as well as room for 32 car in the main car park and 56 in the overspill.

Both Climping and Yapton Parish Councils objected to the plans and they attracted around 80 other objections between them.

Concerns included the impact on the highway, the development of open countryside, whether or not one crematorium was needed let alone two, and whether the applications went against the local and neighbourhood plans.

There were also a handful of letters of support.

The meeting will be held at Arun Civic Centre on Wednesday August 7 at 2pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.