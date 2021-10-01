Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council
The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 17 and October 1.
Aldingbourne
AL/116/21/HH: Field Place, Nyton Road. Erection of part single, part two storey side extension with first floor rear balcony and 1 x front dormer, and front porch extension following the demolition of side link building and part garage.
Aldwick
AW/316/21/T: Stratton, 9 Kingsway. Fell and remove 2 No. Field Maple trees and 1 No. Oak tree.
AW/317/21/T: Various Locations, Aldwick Bay Estate. Various works to various trees.
AW/327/21/T: 8 West Drive. Crown reduction of 1 No. Oak tree to height 8m and spread 4m.
AW/328/21/HH: 17 Marquis Way. Erection of single storey rear conservatory.
AW/334/21/T: Vega, 17 Kingsway, Aldwick. Crown reduction of 1 No. Quercus Ilex tree to height and spread 16m.
Barnham & Eastergate
BN/122/21/HH: 44 Spinney Walk, Barnham. Erection of single storey rear and front porch extension.
Bognor Regis
BR/201/21/PL: Ravenna, Richmond Avenue West. Erection of a new building comprising of 3 No apartments (2 No 2 bed units & 1 No 1 bed unit), including alterations to the fenestration of the existing building (resubmission following BR/176/20/PL). This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.
BR/218/21/PL: CPR Ltd, 1 Unit Dickenson Place. Provision of specialist paint booth in existing light industrial building including roof ducts/vents. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development.
BR/222/21/PL: Vincent House, 75 Highfield Road. Readvertisement due to Drainage Plan corrected to remove elevations & site plan. Creation of 1 No 1 Bed & 1 No 2 bed Units to roof space of existing block with 2 No new car parking space and revised access provision. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as flats.
BR/224/21/HH: 3 Glencathara Road. Replacement conservatory with change of roof from pitch to flat roof.
BR/225/21/T: Hardy House, 25 Nelson Road. Crown reduction of 1 No. Oak tree to height approx 10m and spread approx 8m.
East Preston
EP/115/21/HH: New Lodge, Seaview Road. Hip to gable roof extension with construction of 2 x side dormer extensions.
Felpham
FP/206/21/HH: 10 Old Manor House Gardens. Single storey front porch/garage extension.
FP/209/21/HH: 5 Drake Park. Erection of single storey rear conservatory.
Ford
F/16/21/PL: HM Prison Ford, Ford Road. Installation of a 239.2MWh Solar Photovoltaic (PV) generation system. This site is in CIL Zone 2 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Kingston
K/40/21/HH: 41 Coastal Road, East Preston. Replacement sun room with associated internal alterations.
Littlehampton
LU/294/21/TEL: Land at Hawthorn Road, Wick. Prior Notification under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for a proposed 15.0m Phase 8 monopole C/W wraparound cabinet base and associated ancillary works.
LU/209/21/HH: Lamorna, Berry Lane. Readvertisement due to Amended description now including ‘erection of alink extension between garage and dwelling’. Retrospective application for conversion of existing garage and storage area into annexe.
LU/285/21/HH: 6 Grand Avenue. Single storey rear extension.
LU/289/21/PL: 69 Wick Farm Road. Laying of area of hardstanding for front driveway.
LU/293/21/T: Rosemead Park. Fell 1 No. Himalayan Cotoneaster tree (T42). Fell and grind group of Leylandii Cypress trees (approx 45 trees) (T5).
LU/297/21/HH: 4 Esmonde Close. Erection of single storey side, rear and front porch extension and loft conversion with 1 x rear dormer.
Lyminster
LY/15/21/PL: Crossbush Service Station, Lyminster Road. Erection of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class E) with associated infrastructure. This application is in CIL Zone 3 (zero rated) as other development. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.
Middleton
M/107/21/HH: Oakwood, 102 Middleton Road. Erection of first floor side extension.
Rustington
R/235/21/HH: 24 Shirley Close. Installation of canopy over existing front porch and change of roof tiles.
Yapton
Y/135/21/L: Rose Cottage, Church Road. Listed building consent to install an electric vehicle charging point in garage.
Y/141/21/PL: Land East of Drove Lane. Temporary Sales Cabin & associated landscaping. This application may affect the setting of listed buildings, may affect the character & appearance of the Main Road/Church Road Conservation Area, affects a Public Right of Way & is in Strategic Site SD7 (Zero Rated) as other development.
Y/142/21/A: Land East of Drove Lane. Various advertisements in various locations.