Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between June 21 and 28.

Planning applications

Angmering

A/78/19/HH: Mulberry House, Mulberry Hollow. Single storey extension & alterations.

A/81/19/A: 1 Juniper Mead. 1X non illuminated housing association sign which will be 1m from the ground.

Aldingbourne

AL/57/19/A: Land Of Nyton Road, Westergate. 1x non illuminated stand alone sign concreted into ground.

Aldwick

AW/185/19/L: 149 Barrack Lane. Application for Listed Building Consent for a single storey side extension, porch to front, detached single storey outbuilding to rear to be used as a garden room, conversion of detached garage room from plat to pitched and alterations to fenestration.

AW/182/19/HH: 40 Gossamer Lane. Single storey rear extension.

AW/184/19/HH: 149 Barrack Lane. Single storey side extension, porch to front, detached single storey outbuilding to rear to be used as a garden room, conversion of detached garage room from flat to pitched and alterations to fenestration. This application affects the setting of a Listed Building.

AW/186/19/HH: The Pearl, Flat 6, 3 Selsey Avenue. Reinstatement of blocked window on back (west) wall of 2nd floor flat with white PVCu 4 pane fire window.

Angmering

A/73/19/PL: Roundstone Van Centre, Roundstone Lane. New workshop. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan.

Arundel

AB/63/19/PL: Flat 4, The Old Warehouse, Arun Street. Creation of new front door - This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

AB/46/19/HH: 17 Stewards Rise. Single storey front/side/rear extension, porch to front, dormer to side to create additional habitable roofspace and landscaping to front to create 2 new car parking spaces.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/42/19/T: 96 Barnham Road. Crown reduction by 10m to 4 No. Lime trees.

BR/150/19/T: Homecroft House, Sylvan Way. Remove 2 lowest branches back to main stem of 1 No. Oak tree that directly overhang roof of building.

BR/183/19/HH: 37 Hillsboro Road, Bognor Regis. Single storey rear extension & bedroom in roof, following demolition of existing kitchen extension & conservatory.

Bognor Regis

BR/181/19/HH: 4 Gatehouse Mews, Sudley Road. Erection of two dormer windows. Converting existing attic into a bedroom and storage room. This application may affect the setting of a Listed Building.

Climping

CM/32/19/PL: Clymping Village Hall & Playing Field, Crookthorn Lane. Conversion of area of grassland into a Petanque terrain.

East Preston

EP/58/19/HH: 58 Roundstone Crescent. Two storey side extension and single storey front extension, including alterations to external material cladding.

Felpham

FP/130/19/HH: 8 Outerwyke Road. Single storey side & rear extension.

FP/136/19/HH: 19 Sea Drive. Single storey side extension.

FP/134/19/T: 2A Blakes Road. Re-Pollard 1 No. Holm Oak tree by 2 - 2.5m to previous knuckle heads.

FP/137/19/HH: 2 Second Avenue. Single storey front garage extension, first floor rear extension and additional ground floor rear extension (resubmission following FP/160/18/HH).

Ford

F/30/18/PL: Wicks Farm, Ford Lane. Readvertisement due to New plans and amended description 2 multispan tunnels, 2 ancillary outbuildings, drainage pond, associated drainage works, external hardstanding for vehicle parking, access and turning.

Littlehampton

LU/198/19/HH: 5 Rayden Close. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of new single storey side extension. Construction of single storey extension behind garage.

Lyminster

LY/9/19/T: Lyminster Court, Lyminster Road. Fell 1 No. Holm Oak tree (T4) and re-pollard by approx. 7-8m 3 No. Holm Oak trees (T1 - T3).

Middleton

M/51/19/CLE: Gendarshe (now Sea Song), Manor Way, Elmer. Application for a Certificate of Lawfulness for an existing use - use of land to incorporate into garden.

M/52/19/PL: Gendarshe (now Sea Song), Manor Way, Elmer. Erection of 900mm high brown picket fence to rear.

Rustington

R/141/19/PL: 4 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane. Application for variation of condition imposed on planning reference R/34/19/PL relating to condition 3 - amend deliveries & servicing hours to 06.00 & 20.00 everyday.

R/148/19/HH: 66 Tennyson Avenue. Single storey side/rear extension.