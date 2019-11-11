Planning applications submitted to Arun District Council

For more information about the planning applications below visit the {https://www.arun.gov.uk/planning|Arun District Council|Arun District Council} website.

Aldingbourne

AL/89/19/PL: Unit 4 Lees Yard Lidsey Road, Woodgate. Change of use from Storage (B8 Storage or Distribution) to Light Industrial (B1 Business).

Aldwick

AW/294/19/HH: 54 Kingsway. Single storey front & rear extensions, raising of existing garage roof as part of conversion of garage & front canopy. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Craigweil House, Aldwick Conservation Area.

AW/296/19/PL: 19 Kingsway Aldwick. Variation of condition 2 imposed under AW/139/19/HH relating to approved plans for balcony to first floor over approved flat roof. This application may affect the character & appearance of the Craigweil House Conservation Area.

Angmering

A/100/19/PL: Arundel Acre Arundel Road. Change of use of land from agriculture for 3 No. travelling showpeople plots (Sui Generis) with associated storage barn, maintenance area, landscaping & infrastructure and creations of new access with associated visibility splays.

A/146/19/PL: Demolition of existing storage building & erection of a 3-bedroom chalet bungalow with associated parking & landscaping.

Land rear of 1 The Heathers Arundel Road.

A/154/19/PL: Land between New Place Bungalow & Arundel Road Arundel Road. Variation of pre-commencement condition 6 following the grant of planning permisison A/131/16/OUT to make the condition into a 2 part condition: a) Pre-commencment obligating the developer to apply to Southern Water to underake their design works; and b) Pre-occupation obligating the developer to privide evidence to the LPA that the implemented design is fit for purpose.

A/156/19/T: Tall Trees. Remove all limbs overhanging 1 Alexander Avenue by 2m to 1 No. Monterey Pine and remove all pine cones. within catchment of 1 Alexander Avenue.

A/157/19/PL: Quiet Waters Roundstone Lan. Readvertisement due to New location plan 04/11/19

Variation of condition 3 imposed under A/81/18/RES relating to pedestrian access link between Quiet Waters site & the CALA Homes Cresswell Park Development to the north.

A/158/19/PL: 43 The Vinery Arundel Road Poling. Open sided lean-to covered storage yard.

Arundel

AB/111/19/L: 19 Maltravers Street. Listed building consent to replace & resite a broken metal gate with a wooden gate in back garden & replace railings on top of brick wall with new fencing & to replace broken or failing brickwork.

AB/117/19/HH: 54 Torton Hill Road. First floor side, porch and canopy to front, single storey rear extension, two storey side extension, external refurbishment to all principle elevations & new permeable paving to drive.

Barnham and Eastergate

BN/92/19/HH: Westray 3 Oriel Close Barnham. Two storey side extension with new rear dormer and single storey rear extension, demolition of existing garage and new driveway with entrance gates.

BN/100/19/HH: Orchard End Highground Lane Barnham. Replacement double garage with room over.

Bersted

BE/109/19/OUT: Land east of Shripney Road & south of Haddan House Shripney Road. Outline application with some matters reserved for up to 46 No dwellings together with access. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan & may affect the character & appearance of the Shripney Conservation Area

Bognor Regis

BR/300/19/T: 5 Crescenta Walk. Crown reduction by up to 2m to 1 No. Oak tree.

BR/302/19/PL: Chandos Elm Grove. Demolition of outbuildings & construction of 1 No. 2-bed dwelling & associated works (amendment to planning permission ref: BR/46/19/PL).

East Preston

EP/132/19/PL: 25 Myrtle Grove. Variation of condition 2 imposed under EP/20/19/HH relating to condition 2-approved plans for proposed floor plans & elevations.

Felpham

FP/231/19/HH: 4 Chaucer Way Felpham. Bay window to front elevation.

Ferring

FG/118/19/A: Ferring Village Hall 90 Ferring Street. Various non-illuminated signage.

Littlehampton

LU/326/19/CLE: Land at Littlehampton Marina Ferry Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of land for stationing of storage containers.

LU/327/19/HH: 8 Solent Close. Proposed rear extension.

LU/330/19/PL: 50 High Street. New street doorway on west side of shop display window.

Middleton