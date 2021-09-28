New block of flats for Bognor Regis seafront approved

A previous application to build across the two vacant plots on the eastern side of Waterloo Square was refused by Arun District Council in 2020.

A new set of plans for ten flats and two restaurant, cafe or retail units on the ground floor and limited to the southern half of the site fronting on to The Esplanade have now been approved.

The block will be built on the site of the former Beach Restaurant and Mud Club site destroyed by a fire in 2016.

Proposed design of the flats fronting on to The Esplanade

According to the developer the new units have been designed to take advantage of the waterfront setting, containing traditional bays with large windows to reflect the nearby conservation area.

The application stated: “Our proposal demonstrates a vision for the site and for future developments not only along the Bognor seafront but also leading back into the conservation area and heart of the town.

“The scheme is not just a landmark building but an intellectual elegant design solution that responds to the vision for Bognor to raise it’s profile, and act as a catalyst for potential future improvements to the Esplanade, preserving and enhancing the conservation area.

“The development responds to its context with a regular rhythm of the bays and architectural features that take reference from the neighbouring buildings. With good access to public transport links into Bognor town centre and with amenities nearby the site is suitable for a residential development.

“Overall the scheme offers an attractive place to live within a pleasant environment.”

In terms of the design, Arun planning officers felt the proposal represented a significant improvement on the previously refused scheme.

Unlike the last application they did not consider there would be any harm to affected heritage assets or the character of the conservation area.