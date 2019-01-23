Improvement plans for bandstand on Bognor Regis’ seafront secures £50,000 Government funding

Plans to improve Bognor Regis’ bandstand on the seafront have been awarded nearly £50,000 of Government funding.

The project is one of 23 from across the country to receive a share of nearly £1million from the Coastal Revival Fund, it was announced today (Wednesday January 23).

The fund was introduced in 2015-16 to help coastal areas bring at risk heritage and community assets back into economic use.

The latest release of grants include £49,864 to Arun District Council for improvements to the grade II listed structure on Bognor Regis’ promenade.

Back in 2017 the council explored the possibility of moving the bandstand to Waterloo Gardens, but the historic structure is now staying put.

Meanwhile it is hoped new catering units planned on the seafront could increase the use of the bandstand.

Jake Berry, coastal communities minister, said: “I’m proud to support these 23 magnificent projects from Ryde to Runcorn with investment from the government’s Coastal Revival Fund. Putting heritage at the heart of our coastal towns is an important way of attracting visitors and boosting our local economies.

“We’re determined to save these historic landmarks for the benefit and enjoyment of future generations while delivering on our promise to invest over a quarter of a billion pounds into the Great British Coast by 2020.”