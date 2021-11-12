Here’s why a Bognor Regis car park’s lifts have not been fixed yet

Fitzleet Car Park, Queensway, Bognor Regis

The lifts at the Fitzleet car park, in Queensway, were taken out of use due to a fault with the alarm system and can’t be re-opened until a new phone line has been installed.

The issue was raised by Matt Stanley (Lib Dem, Marine) during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday night (November 10).

Mr Stanley said the situation was ‘not ideal’, especially for people with mobility issues, and that he had been contacted by a number of residents.

David Edwards (Con, Felpham East) told the meeting: “Please be assured that officers are doing all they can to make sure the lifts are brought back into service as soon as possible. But they are reliant on the availability of third parties.”

One of those third parties was BT Openreach, which the council has been ‘chasing’ for an installation date for the phone line.

Mr Edwards said engineers had been booked to start work on the lifts on November 22.