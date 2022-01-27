Here’s how work to transform key Bognor Regis site near seafront is progressing

Pictures of the Place St Maur show a huge amount of earth has been dug up in preparation for new paving, a water features, seating and lighting.

The works next to the Regis Centre started back in October and once finished will make the area a more attractive and welcoming space ideally located between the seafront and town centre.

There will also be enough space to hold events, such as the popular festive ice rink.

Meanwhile the Regis Centre next door is also in line for investment, as Arun District Council has secured millions from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

A total of £12.1m is set to be spent on improvements to the Alexandra Theatre.

