Have your say on weekend train timetable changes

A public consultation on weekend and late night timetable changes for Southern and Thameslink services has been launched.

The first two consultation phases held by rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway focused on details of weekday timetables.

The proposed changes are part of modernising the South East’s rail network and taking advantage of the new capacity and trains provided by the Thameslink investment programme.

These include stepping up the late night Thameslink service between Three Bridges and Bedford from hourly to half-hourly.

Phil Hutchinson, GTR’s head of strategic planning, who is leading the timetable development and consultation, said: “Our timetable consultation with passengers and stakeholders has been very positive so far.

“Phase two generated over 10,000 responses and we are working to incorporate as many suggestions as possible. We are very grateful to those who have taken such an interest and are helping to shape the new timetable.

“This is a fundamental part of our plans to modernise the railway, creating better connections and more capacity.

“It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restructure the timetable to give passengers more trains and the much better reliability we all want. Ultimately it will put the Thameslink route at the heart of the UK rail network.”

Passengers can view the full timetables and search for specific times on a journey planner on the dedicated website at www.transformingrail.com

The consultation closes on Wednesday December 20 at noon.

Confirmation of the Monday to Friday daytime timetable that was consulted on in phase two will be available in the New Year.