Growth deal commits to Arun’s regeneration projects

A new growth deal signed for Arun will help to drive forward regeneration projects in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and the Arundel area.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, and Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council, met on Friday 3 August to sign the Arun Growth Deal.

The deal is a partnership pledge made between the two authorities and aims to deliver a tailor-made plan for growth in Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and the Arundel area.

The plan focuses on a number of priority projects that aim to create jobs, attract business investment, provide new homes and improve infrastructure.

Key projects include:

• Regis Centre site, Bognor Regis – drive forward the redevelopment of this key seafront site.

• Hothamton Car Park, Bognor Regis - development of some commercial, residential and a new community amenity at this strategic location in the town.

• Regeneration of Littlehampton town centre and seafront.

• River Arun cycleway – delivering a leisure orientated cycleway along the river bank between Arundel and Littlehampton.

• Road improvements to the A29, A284/A259 and the Arundel bypass.

Mrs Goldsmith said: “Signing this deal is a great step forward for the future of the Arun district. The ambitious plans are set to deliver real tangible benefits for residents and the local economy.

“There is huge potential to generate economic prosperity in the Arun area. What’s needed now are the components to unlock that potential and we believe this growth programme will deliver incredible opportunities for local people and the business community. Both councils are fully committed to developing the right environment to create jobs, provide new homes, improve vital transport links and faster communications.”

Mrs Brown added: “We are delighted to be working with West Sussex County Council on the delivery of our priority economic growth projects. Arun has so much to offer businesses and investors and our regeneration proposals will ensure that the local economy will continue to grow and prosper.”

What do you think? Email the newsdesk.