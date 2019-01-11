Extra £65 could be added to average West Sussex council tax bill

West Sussex County Council plans to raise council tax by 4.99 per cent in April.

The proposal, which include a two per cent rise in money for adult social care services, will be discussed at County Hall, Chichester, next week.

The increase would see bills for homes in Band D rise by more than £65 a year from £1,317.78 to £1,383.57.

A report to the performance and finance select committee stated: “The county council continues to focus on the areas which will make the biggest difference to the lives of its residents and the future prosperity of the county.

“However, to have a realistic chance of achieving its ambitious objectives in the context of the continuing reduction in public finances, as well as meeting our statutory responsibilities, a council tax rise of 4.99 per cent is proposed for 2019/20.”

Day-to-day spending – revenue – for 2019/20 is expected to rise by £41m (7.7 per cent) to £574.918m.

The meeting of the performance and finance select committee will be held on Thursday January 17, at 10.30am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.