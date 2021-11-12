Error corrected in Arun beach hut review decision

Beach huts

The council owns 92 beach huts – 60 in Littlehampton and 32 in Felpham – and leases land to the private owners of another 152.

All leases come to an end on March 31, 2022.

During a meeting of the economic committee last month, members agreed a 30 per cent increase on leasing costs for new tenants while current tenants wishing to renew would see that increase split over three years.

During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (November 10), councillors were told there was a problem with the wording of the recommendation.

It essentially said that, once the leases ended, they would only be offered to people living in the Arun district.

This was not the case.

The meeting was told that all current tenants would be given the chance to take on a new lease, no matter where they lived, but new tenants would have to live within the district.