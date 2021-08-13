Plans refused for four new Climping homes

They have refused an application for the development of two two bedroom and two three bedroom detached houses and associated works on land at Wren Cottage, Horsemere Green Lane.

The application followed a withdrawn scheme reference CM/53/20/PL.

Climping Parish Council said concerns raised by Arun had been addressed in the resubmission but there were no changes to the original layout and the parishes concerns.

Planners have refused four new homes in Climping

These included that the dwellings were too close to those in Wooldridge Walk and overlooked them, two storeys was out of character, the suitability of the access, insufficient parking and concerns about drainage.

There were 12 letters of objection to the originally submitted plans and seven for the new ones with added concerns including density being too high, the detrimental effect on the wildlife and the already excessive use of the small rural road.

In the decision to refuse, planners said: “The proposals result in significant and demonstrable adverse impacts on the residential amenity of properties to the west of the site.

“They are sited an insufficient distance from site boundaries to prevent overbearing impacts and do not provide adequate distance separation between the proposed and existing development sufficient to retain residential amenity.