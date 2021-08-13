Plans for new garage and access at Yapton farm
An application to make changes to the access and turning space and add a garage to a site at North End Road, Yapton, is before Arun planners.
Permission was granted in July last year to convert a garage and outbuildings at grade II listed Stakers Farm to provide three new homes.
A heritage statement with the application states the farmhouse dates to the early 19th century and the majority of the outbuildings to the mid 19th century.
The outbuildings were considered to be curtilage listed given their age and association with the main farmhouse.
The site is also within the Church Road and Main Road Conservation Area.
The statement said the new garage would replace a store already given consent and the access and turning area would serve the main dwelling - Stakers Farm itself.
To view the application go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the reference Y/109/21/HH.