Plans for a temporary sales cabin for Yapton homes site
An applicatiion has been made for a temporary sales cabin for land east of Drove Lane, Yapton.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 1:44 pm
Barrat David Wilson Southern Counties has submitted the applicatiion to Arun District Council for the cabin, six parking spaces and landscaping.
A design and access statement with the application said the cabin would allow sales personnel to being selling the homes ahead of their construction and completion.
It woudl remain on site until show homes are constructed at the main entrance.
To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and used the reference Y/141/21/PL.