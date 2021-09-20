New plan submitted for Elmer house

Plans were given the go ahead to build 27 Central Drive, Middleton, and work was underway when residents and the parish council objected to the height of the building which they said did not match the drawings submitted with the application.

Arun’s principal planner, Anita Gardner, then wrote to the applicant’s agent stating: “The council has concluded that planning permission M/25/19/PL is not a valid permission because of the serious misrepesentation in the submitted plans.

“The depiction of the adjoining buildings on the application drawings was clearly inaccurate and the discrepancies in the approved drawings mean that the permission is incapable of being lawfully implemented in accordance with the approved plans.”

The proposed house at 27 Central Drie, Elmer

Her letter concluded: “Accordingly in order to progress the matter you will need to submit a new planning application for the development as a standalone application which should include the correct street scene drawing.”

A design and access statement with the new application states approval is sought for a number of ‘design changes’ to the house, which will be for the sole use of the applicant, who is elderly and disabled and also owns the neighbouring house.

It said the property is in keeping with its neighbours, the height is typical of a two storey house in the vicinity and would not cause overshadowing.