Arun District Council turned down the application to build two four bedroom and three three bedroom homes, with 11 parking spaces, at Sunnymead, North End Road.

Yapton Parish Council raised objections stating the site was not a housing land allocation and was an unsustainable location away from the village.

It was incongruous, would lead to a loss of trees and there were concerns about highway safety and access with its close proximity to a level crossing.

Plans for five dwellings to replace Sunnymead at Yapton have been refused

Planners said there had been positive changes since a previous application for seven homes was refused.

But their decision report said the site was in a countryside location outside the built up area of Yapton and ‘would appear prominent and incongruous with the street scene’.

It would ‘erode the existing intrinsic character of the countryside and harm the visual amenity of the semi-rural area’.