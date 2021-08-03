County councillors should be implored to attend Bognor Regis Town Council meetings

That was the message from a Bognor Regis town councilor at a meeting of the policy and resources committee on Monday.

West Sussex County Council decided to remove the County Local Committees, including the JWAAC, and replace them with more informal County Local Forums.

These would run three or four times a year and be based on district geography - so the one covering Bognor Regis would be for the whole Arun district.

Bognor Regis Town Hall

Cllr Adam Cunard (Ind, Hatherleigh) said the committee was doing less and less and ‘looking for things to put on the agenda’.

“It had become a talking shop without much delivery,” he said.

However county councillors needed to be implored to attend town council meetings now to ‘get a better rapport’ between the county, town and district.

Committee chairman Matt Stanley (LibDem, Marine) was disappointed by the district based geography.

“I would like to see them a little bit more focused rather than spread across the whole district,” he said.