A Christmas lights switch-on event could be held in Bognor Regis after all
Funding from the cancelled Christmas lights switch-on is being given to Bognor Regis Carnival Committee to arrange an alternative event.
An extraordinary meeting of Bognor Town Council’s events, promotion and leisure committee yesterday (Monday, November 1) agreed to allocate £3,000 of the £3,500 the town council was to spend to the carnival committee for a switch-on event to be held before December 12.
If no such event was organised the money would be returned to the town council to enhance the 2022 switch-on.
The town clerk was delegated to work with the carnival committee to find an alternative time for the November 27 switch-on.
Cllr Matt Stanley said there had been feedback from the community when the switch-on was cancelled and councillors, in a voluntary capacity, held discussions with various community groups about how they could hold an event.
The town council made a statement last month that this year’s Christmas light switch-on will not take place. Instead, the lights would be switched on at midday on November 27.
“The cancellation of the event is purely a staff related matter of an extremely personal and sensitive nature,” a spokesperson said.
“Therefore the town council would ask these reason are acknowledged and that a level of respect is given at this difficult time.
The council had been asked to provide more specific information, but has said it is ‘confidential’.
The spokesperson went on to quell suspicions that the cancellation might be taking place due to Covid-19, saying: “The town council are in no way are attempting to second guess any future restrictions that may be announced by the Government. ”