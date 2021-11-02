A Christmas lights switch-on event could be held in Bognor Regis after all

An extraordinary meeting of Bognor Town Council’s events, promotion and leisure committee yesterday (Monday, November 1) agreed to allocate £3,000 of the £3,500 the town council was to spend to the carnival committee for a switch-on event to be held before December 12.

If no such event was organised the money would be returned to the town council to enhance the 2022 switch-on.

The town clerk was delegated to work with the carnival committee to find an alternative time for the November 27 switch-on.

An event could be run by the carnival committee

Cllr Matt Stanley said there had been feedback from the community when the switch-on was cancelled and councillors, in a voluntary capacity, held discussions with various community groups about how they could hold an event.

The town council made a statement last month that this year’s Christmas light switch-on will not take place. Instead, the lights would be switched on at midday on November 27.

“The cancellation of the event is purely a staff related matter of an extremely personal and sensitive nature,” a spokesperson said.

“Therefore the town council would ask these reason are acknowledged and that a level of respect is given at this difficult time.

The council had been asked to provide more specific information, but has said it is ‘confidential’.