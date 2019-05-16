Coffin protest to be held after approval for first homes at Whitehouse Farm

A protest is due to be held against the lack of cycle provision in plans for new homes to the west of Chichester this Saturday.

Cyclists in the city have been left angered after an application for the development of up to 750 homes was permitted despite a ‘continuous cycleway’ not being evident.

The outline application (14/04301/OUT) for White House Farm the land west of Centurion Way and west of Old Broyle Road was approved under the section 106 legal agreement on April 11.

Planning for development at Whitehouse Farm has been progressing for several years, with the first phase of 750 homes agreed in principle by councillors in 2016, along with a new school, health and community centre and sports pitches. A second phase of 850 homes is included in Chichester District Council’s plans for future housing in its Local Plan Review although no application has yet been made by Linden Homes and Miller Homes.

Cyclist Mark Record, who is organising a protest outside the Chichester District Council offices on Saturday (May 18) at 10:30 am, said the plans mean the future of the city’s cycleway’s is now ‘virtually dead and buried’.

He added: “The agreement document shows there will soon be no continuous cycleway along Westgate.

“Oaklands Funeral Services is kindly loaning me an environmentally sustainable coffin that we can decorate as the embodiment of West Sussex cycleway provision that has been killed off by incredibly poor local planning decisions.

"I feel we should at least try to give our hopes for green transport a decent and environmentally sound burial.

“Who knows, our city planners could still administer a kiss of life at the 11th hour?”

Resident Philip Maber is also involved in the campaign. He said: "Getting the best possible outcome for Westgate is critical.

"It is vital to get good walking and cycling provision included at the very start of all new development proposals [but] this is not happening here."

See also: Detailed plans for first homes at Whitehouse Farm submitted

First look at detail for housing at Whitehouse Farm