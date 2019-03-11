Butlin’s is moving smoking shelter to reduce noise complaints

A smoking shelter at accommodation for staff working at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis is being moved to reduce noise complaints, according to the company.

St Joseph’s, a former care home in Albert Road, is one a of a number of buildings in the area owned by the holiday resort business.

A planning application from Butlin’s originally proposed to relocate the smoking shelter to a location behind Walton House, alter its size and design, enable its use by up to six people from 10pm-7am and extend the permitted hours of the conservatory.

But following objections from Arun District Council’s environmental health officers the applicant agreed to maintain the approved hours of the conservatory and maintain the two-person restriction on the smoking shelter, a planning officers’ report said.

The application now only proposes the relocation of the shelter and slight amendments to its size and design.

It was approved by the council’s development control committee on Wednesday March 6.

Jeremy Pardey, resort director of Bognor Regis Butlin’s, said: “We want to minimise the noise complaints we have had and make it better for our local neighbours so that’s the purpose.”

He described how the changes were as much about addressing concerns of residents as for the benefit of staff.

They had spoken to residents living nearby in The Esplanade to hear their views.

The application was approved by the committee without debate.