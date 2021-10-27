Bognor Regis receives millions of levelling up funding in Rishi Sunak’s budget

Plans to improve the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis

A sum of £19.4million has been awarded to Arun District Council to embark on extensive improvement projects in both Bognor and Littlehampton.

These will focus on The Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis and the seafront and riverside area in Littlehampton.

Hazel Latus, director of The Regis Centre, Alexandra Theatre, said: “We are delighted that this funding has been granted. The difference that this will make to the whole community is incredible. The improvement to facilities and the additional services we will be able to provide will have an impact for residents and visitors alike.”

Shaun Gunner, leader of the council said: This is fantastic news for Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and all of Arun. When I became leader, I said I would focus on regeneration and economic investment, and that I would deliver for the district.

“This welcome announcement today is the Government investing in our future, to support the residents and businesses of this district to leave healthier and wealthier lives.

“Make no mistake, this will have a transformational impact on our district. This is levelling up in action. This isn’t just about improving the area we live in, this is about improving the lives and livelihoods of the people of this district. I could not be prouder that the Government are giving us £19.4 million for the benefit of our towns.

“The Government recognised the case I presented for the investment, and sees what a huge benefit this will deliver in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. I would like to thank our three Members of Parliament - Sir Peter Bottomley, Nick Gibb and Andrew Griffith - for their support of this bid, and to the Government for their vote of confidence in Arun.”

Andy Cooper, chair of the economy committee, added: “A lot of work went into researching and preparing the bid document for this Levelling Up Fund and I am delighted to see that work bear fruit. The improvements that will be made to Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will benefit residents across the district with increased visitor numbers and investment in business.”

Meanwhile Lib Dem district councillor Matt Stanley said: “I am thrilled for the people of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton that we at Arun District Council has been successful in our bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

“Successive Governments have overlooked and under invested in coastal communities for far too long, our residents have suffered, so this is very welcome.

“Liberal Democrats however will not stop, we will continue to fight for change. In the previous 40yrs local Conservatives have delivered no substantial regeneration in any of our towns.

“Alongside the Levelling Up Fund Liberal Democrats have saved the Sunken Gardens, redeveloped the Place St Maur and put Beach Access firmly back on the table, all in just two years.

“Unlike other parties we will continue to focus on delivering for the community.”

Back in June, ADC said the Bognor Regis project includes:

• New front of house facilities at the theatre

• More seating and other internal improvements

• A new roof

• Exhibition space

• More meeting rooms

• New toilets, including a Changing Place toilet.

Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis’ MP, said: “It is very good news that the Chancellor announced this important funding for our area in the budget.

“The Government has made clear that the Levelling Up agenda is about tackling inequality across the entirety of the United Kingdom.

“This investment will benefit not only the residents of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, but the surrounding local economy which depends on our tourism sector which is boosted by this excellent news.”