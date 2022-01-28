Arun’s political parties clash over policies and achievements

The motion was tabled by Hugh Coster (Ind, Aldwick East) and seconded by the council’s independent group leader and fellow ward member Tony Dixon.

They requested a ‘full list’ of the Conservative administrations policies alongside a ‘proposed action plan and timescales’.

The independent councillors claimed that: “The current administration and leadership has been in power with majority votes for eight months yet, in spite of having all that time to create, evaluate and present clear and specific policies for the council to consider, no policies have been published at all.

Littlehampton Civic centre. Pic Steve Robards SR2103252 SUS-210326-165356001

“Vague high-level visions are not enough and without specific policies and clear action plans to get on and deal with the many major issues facing the council today, nothing will get done and the council will continue to drift as it has done since this administration took over.”

Mr Coster likened a lack of ‘clear policies’ to a man walking into a travel agents with no destination in mind.

Just before the motion was tabled at Wednesday’s (26 January) full council meeting, chair Jim Brooks reminded councillors to be ‘kind and courteous’ to each other in order to deal with a ‘heavy agenda’.

But the motion resulted in a lengthy, sometimes heated, debate over achievements by current and past administrations alike with various councillors calling it ‘nonsense’ and ‘hot air’.

Leader Shaun Gunner

In scenes more reminiscent of Prime Minister’s questions than a council chamber during the four hour meeting, one councillor said: ‘I feel like we’re in school for god’s sake’.

Council leader Shaun Gunner (Con, Rustington East) claimed that the previous administration’s record showed ‘failure, failure, failure, failure’.

“Let’s take a look at some of the policies and actions of the previous coalition administration,” he said.

“They said they would transfer ownership of Bognor Town Hall to the people of Bognor. Did they do that? No.

Independent Hugh Coster

“They said they would have a regeneration strategy. Did they do that? No.

“They said they would invest more in decent activities for the elderly. Did they do that? No.

“They said they would make planning decisions more local. Did they do that? No. They said they’d stop housing developments. Did they do that? No.

“In just a few months, we have a record of delivery and I promise we will deliver more.”

Opposition leader James Walsh (LDem, Beach), who was ousted as council leader last year, said: “When we came into control of this council, there was a clear plan to do certain things – most of which have been delivered.

“The improvements to the Sunken Gardens in Bognor Regis; to move ahead with the refurbishment of the Place St Maur; to increase the number of council houses built in this district; to declare a climate emergency; and to press ahead with the design and procurement of the public realm in Littlehampton.

“It is incumbent on any administration to lay out its proposals so that we do know what’s coming, roughly the time scale, so the electorate can hold everybody in the council to account.”

Most of the projects mentioned by Dr Walsh are still ongoing.

Francis Oppler, (LDem, Orchard), who previously served as deputy leader, said: “We need to remind ourselves, and remind each other, that we are here representing the public of Arun and the public have a right to know what their council is going to do for them.

“So far all we’ve heard is recycled ideas that were already being done.”

Grant Roberts (Con, Arundel and Walberton) said the ‘idea that nothing has happened’ under the Conservative administration ‘is absolutely ridiculous’.

“We’re not into playing political party games,” he said.

His fellow Conservative councillor David Edwards (Felpham East) called the motion ‘laughable’.

“We are currently going through our budget process where we’re proposing new and beneficial strategies for our district,” he said.

“I’m not interested in what went before – I’m all about the here and now.

“If this is an example of a drifting council, then I for one will be very happy to continue drifting. “

Isabel Thurston (Green, Barnham) called on the council to ‘work more consultatively’, while Amanda Worne (LDem, Yapton) also issued a plea for councillors to ‘work together’.