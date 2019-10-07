Arun district planning applications submitted to the council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Arun District Council between September 27 and October 4.

Angmering

A/137/19/HH: 61 Palmer Road. Loft conversion with hip to gable extension and rear dormer.

Aldwick

AW/265/19/HH: 3 Stirling Way. Proposed single storey extension.

AW/268/19/T: 5 Larchfield Close. Reduce height of 1 No. Poplar tree by 28m.

Arundel

AB/101/19/HH4 The Old Slipway, River Road. New balcony and replacement windows. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/88/19/HH: 37 Gospond Road, Barnham. Single storey rear extension and first floor side extension including demolition of existing single storey rear extension.

BN/90/19/T: Land East Of Toll Cottage, Lake Lane, Barnham. Fell 1 No. Ash tree.

Bersted

BE/103/19/RES: Land west of New Barn Lane. Approval of reserved matters following the grant of BE/77/16/OUT and BE40/18/PL for 50 No. residential units with associated roads, drainage & other related infrastructure.

Bognor Regis

BR/258/19/L: The Royal Norfolk Hotel, The Esplanade. Listed building consent to form new external door opening to west elevation.

BR/241/19/HH: 12 Stratton Court. Side extension to replace garage conversion.

BR/256/19/PL: 2 Cavendish Road. Conversion of existing store to 3 No. bed dwelling including front single storey and roof dormer extension.

BR/274/19/PL: Flat 2 Oakhurst, 22-24 Upper Bognor Road. Single storey rear extension.

East Preston

EP/124/19/PL: Rear of 16 Worthing Road. 1 No. new detached single storey dwelling with associated access driveway & external works.

EP/129/19/HH: 15 Warren Crescent. Single storey side and rear extension.

Ferring

FG/112/19/A: Garage Premises, Littlehampton Road. 1 x illuminated fascia, Louvers, 1 x illuminated totem, 1 x entrance feature, 1 x directional sign, 2 x post mounted parking signs.

Felpham

FP/206/19/HH: 36 Sea Drive. Two storey front extension and replacement single storey rear extension. New Solar panels to South & West roof elevation.

Littlehampton

LU/294/19/PL: 71 Beach Road. Change of use from Guest House (C1 Hotels) to single dwelling house (C3 Dwelling Houses).

LU/297/19/PL: Land to rear of 141 Wick Street. 1 No. new dwelling (resubmission following LU/84/19/PL).

Middleton

M/82/19/HH: 6 Main Drive. Readvertisement due to Amended description. Two storey side extension, single storey extension with the addition of 1 no. dormer and 3 no. roof lights.

Pagham

P/95/19/CLE: Lagnersh House, Annexe, Lower Bognor Road. Lawful development certificate for the existing use of building as a single dwellinghouse.