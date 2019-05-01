Arun Conservatives: We deliver efficient and cost effective services for residents

By Arun Conservatives

The main priority for Conservative candidates is to continue with a low council tax and give value for money. Every service that Arun provides is done for just under £3.50 a week – just 10% of the overall Council tax bill.

People expect and Conservatives deliver, a sound financial strategy which provides efficient and cost effective services for local residents.

Job creation continues to be one of our top priorities. We have allocated essential land for employment and will continue to support the economic regeneration of the district by creating better paid jobs, increase the skills base and encourage apprenticeships.

Housing is another key element and Arun has provided the greatest number of affordable homes in West Sussex over the last few years. We are also committed to building our own Council houses again and will provide at least 250 new homes over the next few years and will ensure that local people always come first.

The Council has recently built a new £16M Leisure Centre in Littlehampton, which is now open for business, and significant improvements have also been made to the Arun Leisure Centre. Also as part of our property investment strategy, the Council has purchased the Arcade in Bognor Regis which will generate an income in the long term to the benefit of the council taxpayer.

We have been very successful in getting funding from the Coastal Communities Fund for improvements to the town centres of both Littlehampton and Bognor Regis and Conservatives are committed to the continued programme of regeneration of both towns, working with partners to make them attractive tourist destinations

Conservatives do not make promises or pledges that cannot be kept but have a proven track record of delivering on those they have made.

Finally Conservatives are committed to keeping a weekly bin collection, which we know is a priority for residents.

This piece is part of a series where all the major parties were invited to share their priorities for the district in the lead up to the Arun District Council elections.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.