Police appeal after Beachy Head woman still unidentified six months on

Some six months after three bodies were recovered in separate incidents at the foot of cliffs at Beachy Head, Eastbourne, police are still trying to identify one of the victims.

Police officers and coastguards attended after a group of foreign students reported seeing a person go over the cliff edge at 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 13 this year.

While that person’s body was being recovered by a coastguard helicopter crew, they found a second nearby. People walking along the base of the cliffs then reported discovery of a third body, said police.

All three were recovered and the first and third were subsequently identified.

But it is the second of the bodies which is still baffling police and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help.

The body was that of a woman, who is described as aged between 20 and 40, 5ft 3ins (160cms) tall, of slight build, weighing eight stone 6lbs (55 kilograms) and with black, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a white Marmot hooded jacket over a grey Bench hooded jacket and a navy blue, floral-patterned top. She was also wearing grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms, white Adidas socks and a pair of grey, size five Icepeak trainers with black soles, orange tread patterns and a white edge to the soles.

Coroner’s officer Bob Greenall said, “The woman was carrying no identification whatsoever – just a five pound note – and sadly her body was badly decomposed.

“It is just hoped that someone may recognise her description or know of someone who has gone missing who might match her details.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1133 of 13/06.