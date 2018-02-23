PICTURES: Astronaut Tim Peake delights school students ahead of big day

Chichester astronaut Tim Peake spent this morning amazing school students with space facts and selfies ahead of his freedom ceremony on Sunday.

Tim visited Chichester High School to talk to children about his time in space, near 28 years since he graduated from the school.

Tim's speech to Year 7 (pictured) was broadcast across the school to other students by video

Tracey Waller, marketing and publicity coordinator for the school, said: “He’s an absolute delight, the kids adore him.

“The whole school stopped and were glued to Tim talking about his adventures.

“I think he was quite overwhelmed.”

As preparations continue for Tim’s Freedom of Chichester ceremony on Sunday, the former helicopter pilot answered questions from the students.

Anyone for a selfie?

Tracey added: “Some questions were fun and some were quite deep, like: ‘did you have any arguments on the space station?’.

“He said ‘no we are all trained before we go and we are all the same personality’.”

It was clear from the way pupils were hanging on Tim’s every word that he is still a huge source of inspiration for the school.

Tracey said: “We have got some of our Year 7 students that were beside themselves that they were able to meet him.

Tim with Yasmin Maskatiya and head of school Jo McKeown

“He has walked these floors. He has been here and looked at what he has achieved.

“He said you can do anything if you put your mind to it.”

